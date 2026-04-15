LinkedIn expands AI-powered conversational search

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LinkedIn announced an expansion of its artificial intelligence-powered conversational search tools, which are designed to make it easier to find relevant members, pages and posts.

LinkedIn launched its conversational search tools to LinkedIn Premium members in November, and now, it’s expanding the same capacity to all users, with improved AI matching via the search bar.

As shown in this image, LinkedIn’s search bar will now be able to provide results based on any criteria users enter into the prompt.

So now, users can describe what they’re looking for, and LinkedIn’s search system will surface contextually relevant results, based on a broader understanding of language.

The update aligns with evolving AI usage trends as search in general becomes more conversational and more people get used to being able to enter less structured terms to facilitate relevant discovery.

LinkedIn said that it's also improved its search tools to cover more discovery behaviors, with members now able to search for nicknames and search with incorrect spelling variations.

In addition, LinkedIn made its search results more personalized, based on profile information and past searches. It will also display verification badges directly in search results to help surface more credible information.

The platform also added new AI‑powered summaries on profiles displayed within search results, which indicate why that member is being surfaced in the listing.

“These summaries appear when your search includes a specific job title or company name and are rolling out to all U.S. members,” LinkedIn said. “We’ll continue testing and improving them as we learn more about how people search.”

In combination, these updates will make it much easier to find a broader range of search matches in the app, which should also mean more valuable discovery. Results will vary, of course, and AI tools are not foolproof. But simplified search that surfaces more results based on a broader set of terms could facilitate expanded connection and opportunity in the app.