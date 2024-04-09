LinkedIn Highlights the Potential of Video Ads for B2B Brands [Infographic]

LinkedIn’s looking to make a bigger push on video content, via expanded video ad options, and a new, dedicated video feed, that’s currently in testing with some users.

Video has long been one of the top-performing content formats in the app, but LinkedIn hasn’t necessarily made video discovery easy, especially for live events, which are regularly being held in the app, but are not showcased in any specific way.

Which seems like a missed opportunity, and why a dedicated video tab makes sense, and as LinkedIn leans further into video content, it’s also looking to highlight the benefits of video for your marketing push.

Which is where this new infographic comes in. Here, LinkedIn underlines the value of video for B2B marketers, and where its current video ad options fit in.

It could give you some more context for your planning.