LinkedIn launches AI training courses for marketers

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LinkedIn has partnered with Adobe to launch a new series of artificial intelligence training courses for marketers. The program is designed to teach marketers the fundamentals of AI usage, as well as how to best use of the latest AI advancements in order to improve their outputs.

LinkedIn said its AI Essentials for Marketers courses, which will be hosted within its LinkedIn Learning platform, are designed to help marketing professionals “develop the AI skills that matter most to their roles.”

As per LinkedIn: “Demand for marketers with AI skills is dramatically increasing. LinkedIn's insights found that marketing job postings requiring AI literacy have more than doubled year-over-year, up 113%. To meet this demand, LinkedIn and Adobe's initiative will launch with four role-based LinkedIn Learning courses available in 47 languages spanning the most in-demand marketing functions based on LinkedIn's Economic Graph insights.”

The initial courses will focus on how the latest AI tools can assist with digital marketing programs, content creation, social and communications elements and data and analytics. Those who complete the courses will earn LinkedIn Learning certificates that they can display on their LinkedIn profiles.

LinkedIn said the courses have been designed by its newly formed BrandWorks team, which aims to provide hands-on strategy and creative support to LinkedIn ads customers. LinkedIn announced BrandWorks last week, and said a range of experts across all forms of marketing are contributing to the new initiative.

Now, all users will be able to benefit from this insight, instead of just LinkedIn’s higher spending customers.

The courses could provide valuable insight into the latest AI shifts and help professionals stay on top of developments. In addition, the program could ensure that marketing professionals are making the most of evolving AI options.

And as LinkedIn said, demand for AI skills is rising, so this could also be a simple way to improve professional competencies.

LinkedIn said it will continue to work with Adobe on more AI-focused training content in order to ensure that marketers have the latest AI skills.