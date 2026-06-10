LinkedIn launches its eighth puzzle game

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LinkedIn has added yet another puzzle game, with a new word find-based game called Wend now available within its growing slate of in-app gaming options.

Wend combines the traditional word find approach with Wordle-style gameplay. Users are shown a letter grid and a list of the words they need to find, but the actual words themselves are hidden. Players only know how many letters each word contains, which adds to the challenge of the game.

As explained by Helen Smith, LinkedIn’s group product manager of games: “Wend asks you to think differently than our seven other games, blending word finding with logic-based problem solving. It will challenge you to look beyond individual words and uncover how the entire board fits together. While you're finding words, you're also solving a logic puzzle, piecing together how the grid can be divided into its hidden words.”

So it also incorporates Sudoku-style gameplay to a degree, in that every letter in the grid is used once in the solution.

Wend is LinkedIn’s eighth puzzle game, after the platform added Patches in March.

Given that LinkedIn keeps adding more puzzle games, that would seemingly suggest that users are playing them, though incorporating gaming into the app’s professional connection foundation still seems like a somewhat odd fit.

But then again, considering the popularity of Wordle, there’s clearly a market for simple puzzle games, especially when media overwhelm is very real, and people are often in need of some form of escape.

LinkedIn’s games also enable users to challenge colleagues and connections, which can help to enhance professional relationships.

As per Smith: “Since we launched games, members around the world have solved billions of puzzles across LinkedIn Games, and one of the most rewarding parts has been seeing how often a puzzle solve turns into something more: a shared score, a friendly competition, or a conversation with someone in your network.”

LinkedIn hasn’t shared any specific numbers on how many of its users are playing its puzzle games, but in March 2025, the platform reported that “millions of professionals” are playing its in-stream games daily.

Does that mean two million or 100 million? It’s not clear, but LinkedIn said that 86% of its members who play its games return again the next day, and 82% are still playing seven days later.

That would seemingly suggest that most people who give them a shot do have a good experience, and as such, maybe it’s worth checking out Wend, and LinkedIn’s other in-stream games.