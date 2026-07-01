LinkedIn rolls out new AI-powered promotional tools

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LinkedIn announced new artificial intelligence-powered creative options for its in-app promotions, including copy generation tools, ad personalization options and ad variants.

First, LinkedIn officially launched its Brand Kit option, which lets marketers set brand colors, fonts, logo and voice, which can then be referenced to power future AI generations.

The feature was spotted in testing last month, and it could complement additional LinkedIn strategies for brands, providing a means to set clear guidelines around AI-generated content for brand assets.

LinkedIn is also adding a new AI-powered ad copy generation feature, which will provide promotional options based on the URL of what’s being advertised.

Marketers will be able to set campaign goals and add in other contextual notes, including references to past creatives that they want to emulate. LinkedIn’s system will then be able to provide copy options that align with these parameters.

LinkedIn also added new ad personalization options, which will use attributes such as job title, company and industry.

This feels more akin to old-school email marketing, and less aligned with advanced AI tools. However, the idea is that this will make promotions more personal and relevant.

LinkedIn is also rolling out new ad variants, which can generate multiple versions of an existing ad with new headlines and introductory text.

The platform is also rolling out flexible ad creation, which will generate and test more creative variations from a single campaign setup.

“Simply provide the images, videos, and copy you want to use in your campaign, and LinkedIn mixes and matches them for you to create more creatives,” LinkedIn said.

In addition, LinkedIn said that as performance signals emerge, the system will automatically shift ad delivery to the best creatives in order to maximize ad budget.

These tools feel like a mix of older marketing tactics and newer, AI-powered approaches. But maybe, with a range of ad variants and options, this combination could make it easier to expand LinkedIn promotions.