 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication

People also ask

  • Loading questions...
site logo

LinkedIn rolls out new AI-powered promotional tools

A new array of features includes the platform’s official launch of Brand Kit, which lets marketers select guidelines for colors, fonts and other variables.

Published July 1, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

LinkedIn announced new artificial intelligence-powered creative options for its in-app promotions, including copy generation tools, ad personalization options and ad variants.

First, LinkedIn officially launched its Brand Kit option, which lets marketers set brand colors, fonts, logo and voice, which can then be referenced to power future AI generations.

LinkedIn Brand Kit

The feature was spotted in testing last month, and it could complement additional LinkedIn strategies for brands, providing a means to set clear guidelines around AI-generated content for brand assets.

LinkedIn is also adding a new AI-powered ad copy generation feature, which will provide promotional options based on the URL of what’s being advertised.

LinkedIn Draft with AI

Marketers will be able to set campaign goals and add in other contextual notes, including references to past creatives that they want to emulate. LinkedIn’s system will then be able to provide copy options that align with these parameters.

LinkedIn also added new ad personalization options, which will use attributes such as job title, company and industry.

LinkedIn creative personalization

This feels more akin to old-school email marketing, and less aligned with advanced AI tools. However, the idea is that this will make promotions more personal and relevant.

LinkedIn is also rolling out new ad variants, which can generate multiple versions of an existing ad with new headlines and introductory text.

LinkedIn ad variants

The platform is also rolling out flexible ad creation, which will generate and test more creative variations from a single campaign setup.

“Simply provide the images, videos, and copy you want to use in your campaign, and LinkedIn mixes and matches them for you to create more creatives,” LinkedIn said.

LinkedIn ads update

In addition, LinkedIn said that as performance signals emerge, the system will automatically shift ad delivery to the best creatives in order to maximize ad budget.

These tools feel like a mix of older marketing tactics and newer, AI-powered approaches. But maybe, with a range of ad variants and options, this combination could make it easier to expand LinkedIn promotions. 

Recommended Reading

Filed Under: LinkedIn

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Omni Calculator Survey Finds Parents Back Teen Social Media Ban but Reject Enforcement Tools
From OMNI CALCULATOR
June 30, 2026
OMNI CALCULATOR logo
Metricool’s 2026 Instagram Study Reveals Reels and Carousels Are Reshaping Platform Strategy
From Metricool
June 16, 2026
Metricool logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in LinkedIn
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell