LinkedIn Launches New 'In It Together' Ad Campaign in the UK

With the economic impacts of COVID-19 worsening day by day, LinkedIn has added a range of tools to assist people in finding new roles, and keeping themselves going during the pandemic.

That extends to mental health and resilience resources, with the platform making a range of its LinkedIn Learning courses available for free during the crisis. And this week, LinkedIn is looking to further underline its commitment to assisting those impacted by COVID-19 via a new ad for its platform in the UK.

As you can see here, the 'In It Together' campaign aims to highlight how LinkedIn can help people find work, and promote themselves for new opportunities.

As per LinkedIn:

"Seeing the community pulling together in this crisis became the inspiration for our latest UK campaign: Working It Out. The narrative follows three stories of adapting to the new normal - taking a virtual job interview, starting a new job remotely and delivering an important presentation from home."

LinkedIn says that more than 1 in 10 (12%) UK workers who've been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 lockdowns have had a virtual job interview, and 13% have started a new job remotely. In addition to this, LinkedIn says that it's seen a 50% year-on-year increase in content sharing, while LinkedIn Live streams were up 89% between March and June 2020.

It's a good campaign, which promotes a much-needed sense of community, at a time when people are likely feeling more and more distant. The campaign also provides a sense of positivity and hope - which again often feels distant amid the ongoing flow of bad news around the pandemic.

LinkedIn is in a unique position to become a key platform for all HR professionals and job seekers, utilizing its unmatched professional database to help people connect with the right employees, and employers, for them.

Campaigns like this will help to solidify that presence, and maximize's LinkedIn's potential as an essential tool within the professional space.