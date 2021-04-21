LinkedIn Provides Tips on Effective Brand Use of LinkedIn Stories

It's hard to tell if LinkedIn Stories are catching on yet, and whether they should be a consideration within your platform approach.

Like all Stories options, there are benefits to providing more immediate, casual connection, and showcasing more of your brand through the engaging, mobile-oriented format, while top of feed placement is also a strong lure to help boost brand awareness and get more people tapping through (and note, in LinkedIn Stories, swipe up links are available to all brands).

But then again, there is a question as to whether the format really fits on the professional social network, and aligns with how users are looking to connect within the app.

Still, it may well be worth the experiment - and if you are considering what to post on LinkedIn Stories, and what's been working for brands thus far, LinkedIn has today provided some general tips.

As per LinkedIn:

"LinkedIn Stories provide a more casual format and are great for bringing different dimensions of your brand or personality to life. Stories are perfect for behind-the-scenes glimpses, "day in the life" content, product exclusives, employee spotlights, and more."

Furthering this, LinkedIn has provided six tips for LinkedIn Stories updates. You can check out LinkedIn's full overview here, but below is a quick summary of the notes.

1. Educate Your Audience

LinkedIn first advises that brands should look to provide educational, insightful notes within their Stories frames.

"Offer value to your audience by sharing useful tips, data, and insights from a new blog post, whitepaper, or industry report you’ve published. You can even tag relevant voices and influencers on LinkedIn to reinforce credibility."

LinkedIn shares this example from Adobe, which breaks down key information tips into smaller, bite-sized updates.

2. Highlight Your Products

LinkedIn also notes that Stories can provide opportunity to showcase new products and features - so long as you don't get to 'salesy' and ad-like in your approach.

LinkedIn suggests that brands take a 'member-first mindset' when approaching their product presentation, considering how they can create engaging, quick snapshot frames for their updates.

3. Add a Human Touch

LinkedIn says that the more casual nature of Stories can be great for adding more human connection and company insight, helping to build your brand community.

That can be particularly helpful with more people working from home, providing more opportunities to show how your employees relate, and their varied experiences and traits.

"Don’t forget to also @mention relevant employees and customers in your Stories."

Ernst & Young, for example, recently let their interns take over their LinkedIn Page and post Stories on their behalf.

4. Share Event Updates

Stories can also be used to promote upcoming events, by sharing visual overviews of key elements to help boost awareness and buzz.

The more immediate nature of Stories can be particularly beneficial in this respect, as your updates will be more timely, and can be more closely aligned with key dates.

5. Share Bite-sized Information

LinkedIn also says that brands should ensure the information they present aligns with Stories consumption, which is designed to be quick and tappable - and not too information-dense.

"Try not to bombard your audience with too much information in a single Story frame. Instead, upload a series of Stories, combining videos, images, and text, into a coherent narrative to help them consume the content at their pace."

LinkedIn provides this example from Pfizer, which breaks down a more complex subject into smaller elements.

6. Find Ways to Interact With Viewers

Finally, LinkedIn notes that Stories can also be another way to boost community engagement, via interactive content.

"It could be a fun and engaging way of educating them about relevant topics through a quiz or getting them to ask themselves the question of the day. Again, take an audience-first mindset by asking yourself: “Will this really compel someone to pause and think? Would I want to if I were logging on to scroll my feed?”

Sparking engagement is key to maximizing reach and response, and Stories can provide more means for such.

How that fits into your LinkedIn strategy, specifically, will come down to your approach.

There are some relevant, and helpful tips here, which could provide more considerations for your LinkedIn Stories approach, if you are looking in their direction. Again, it's difficult to say how well the format fits into the broader LinkedIn process, but Stories usage, overall, is increasing, and it is becoming the preferred social display format, particularly among younger audiences.

That could mean that LinkedIn Stories will become more relevant over time, as you look to connect with these younger cohorts. But even now, there are opportunities there.

It may be worth experimenting, and seeing what results you get.

You can read LinkedIn's full listing of stories tips here.