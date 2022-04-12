LinkedIn Publishes New 'Founders' Guide' to Help SMBs Maximize their LinkedIn Presence

While the last few years have been rocky for SMBs, we’re starting to see the tide turn once again, which means that more entrepreneurs are considering their opportunities, and more opportunities are indeed cropping up as the economic recovery slowly takes shape.

That will likely see a lot of people seriously re-assessing their plans, in order to capitalize on market demand. And VCs are already taking notice – according to LinkedIn, a record $621 billion was invested in startups across the world in 2021.

But while that does mean more potential, it also means that competition for attention will be high - which is why LinkedIn has published a new, 18-page guide for founders on how to utilize LinkedIn to maximize their opportunities, and reach new customers via their platform presence.

The guide, which you can download here, looks at all aspects of building an effective LinkedIn presence, including the varying focus of your personal and business pages.

The guide provides a range of research notes and insights, based on current SMB performance, which could help to guide your approach.

Among the key notes, LinkedIn says that brands should publish thought leadership content, and take a stand on issues that they’re passionate about.

Indeed, thought leadership content is key to establishing your brand presence, which is especially true on LinkedIn, where users are looking for expert insights and advice.

The guide includes a range of notes on these elements, while there are also more LinkedIn-specific tips, including examples of how to improve your company page.

And LinkedIn posting tips:

There’s a range of helpful pointers and notes in here, and if you’re looking to maximize your LinkedIn performance, it’s worth downloading the free guide and taking a look, and considering where each of these elements fits into your LinkedIn content plan.

Even if you’re confident you know what you’re doing in your approach, it could be worth taking a look, and refreshing your thinking.

You can download LinkedIn’s new ‘Founder’s Guide’ here.