LinkedIn Publishes New 'Recharge Your Marketing' Digital Magazine to Inspire Your 2022 Approach

As marketers look for new ways to reinvigorate their approaches heading into the new year, amid the ever-shifting environment of the ongoing pandemic, LinkedIn has published a new, 48-page digital magazine which provides a range of insights and tips into key trends, which could help to shape your approach.

LinkedIn’s ‘Recharge Your Marketing 2022’ magazine, which you can download for free here, is presented in full, page-flipping magazine format, and includes expert interviews, engagement tips based on platform insight, tool tips, books to read, and more.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“With the adrenaline of the last two years starting to wear off, the chances are that you and your team find yourselves navigating a bigger and busier role. There are more demands and deliverables than ever before. Performance and agility still matter, but so too does purpose – and aligning brands and businesses with a post-pandemic world. There’s great opportunity out there and great responsibility to take on. It’s time to look up, see what’s ahead – and make sure you’re ready for it.”

The magazine includes notes on the key issues impacting B2B brands in 2022, as well as predictions on what’s coming next from B2B marketing leaders.

It also includes LinkedIn-specific insight, based on post engagement and interest.

There are also highlights from LinkedIn’s ‘Live with Marketers’ video interview series.

Along with tips on key platform elements, including how to improve your LinkedIn Company Page.

There are also more in-depth pieces on key B2B branding trends and approaches, which all include insights from prominent marketers and voices in the field.

There are some good notes here, and if you’re looking to maximize your LinkedIn strategy, it’s worth downloading the magazine and taking a look.

You can download LinkedIn’s ‘Recharge Your Marketing 2022’ magazine here.