LinkedIn Shares New Insights into key Trends and Traits Among Gen Z [Infographic]

Published Nov. 15, 2021
LinkedIn has published a new overview of Gen Z, and the key traits and trends that define this increasingly influential cohort.

Incorporating those born between 1997 and 2012, Gen Z will soon become the biggest consumer group, accounting for over $140 billion in direct spending in the US alone. Gen Z is also the first global generation to be digitally connected since birth – which, as LinkedIn notes:

“That helps explain their affinity for social media, including Linkedin. Gen Z members are joining LinkedIn right after graduating high school, and today more than 78 million global Gen Z professionals are LinkedIn members. Most (71%) of Gen Zers spend more than an hour on social media every day; 63% visit LinkedIn more than once a week.”

Given the breadth and influence of this generation, and their overall digital connectivity, it’s crucial for all brands to have an understanding of their key habits and preferences, in order to maximize connection and sales through the same.

There’s a heap of info in the below infographic, while you can read LinkedIn’s full Gen Z rundown here.

LinkedIn Gen Z infographic
LinkedIn Gen Z infographic

