LinkedIn Tests New 'Dark Mode' in its Desktop App

It seems a little behind the times, but LinkedIn is currently testing a new 'Dark Mode' display option for its desktop app, which, as it sounds, would make the app much darker, and predominantly black, based on this new example.

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong has posted this screenshot of LinkedIn Dark Mode in testing, which, I'll admit, looks kind of cool, even as someone who doesn't understand the ever-enthusiastic Dark Mode hype.

And there is a certain hype around such options. Dark Mode has a passionate community of fans, who seek out these color variants like they're rare Pokemon, maybe because it helps save their vision from the effects of blue light, or maybe because it's just a new look for these apps that we've all become increasingly familiar with.

Most social apps already have a dark mode option available, but LinkedIn seems to be dragging its feet. It did test dark mode in its app back in 2019 - also first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong - but it apparently never went through with it, while a LinkedIn Helpdesk entry on dark mode simply states:

"We’re currently redesigning LinkedIn to make your LinkedIn experience easy, inclusive, and enjoyable. As part of the new LinkedIn experience we’ll soon be rolling out the option to switch to dark mode."

But that's been there for at least the last six months, so it's hard to tell exactly where LinkedIn is at in its Dark Mode development.

But it certainly looks close, based on this new screenshot, and it could be a good addition - for an aesthetic refresh, if nothing else.

We've asked LinkedIn for more info, and we'll update this post if/when we hear back.