LinkedIn launches Ad Agency Certification to showcase LinkedIn Ads knowledge

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LinkedIn announced a new Ad Agency Certification program, which will enable advertising advisors to showcase their expertise in LinkedIn ads, based on demonstrated performance and best practice process.

LinkedIn’s ad agency certification will provide approved participants with official badging that they can share on LinkedIn, and on external websites, while it will also give these partners preferential exposure in future LinkedIn-led marketing campaigns and industry spotlight moments.

As per LinkedIn: “Many agencies have built deep LinkedIn Ads expertise through years of hands-on experience, but that expertise is not always visible to clients or prospects. LinkedIn Ads Agency Certification changes that by providing a clear, client-facing way to validate an agency’s investment in training, measurement, and best practices.”

LinkedIn further hopes that by creating an official certification standard, that will raise the bar for all agencies looking to advise on ad initiatives in the app, by ensuring that more of them go through its official training process.

In order to gain LinkedIn Agency certification, agents will be required to complete their business profile in the app, and ensure their systems meet the required LinkedIn standards. They’ll also be required to undertake key LinkedIn Marketing Academy certifications.

“Together, these requirements establish a consistent standard, making it easier for advertisers to confidently identify agencies equipped to drive growth and results on LinkedIn,” per the platform.

The process will provide more assurance for those seeking advice on LinkedIn ads, and with more businesses turning to the platform for their promotions, it could be a valuable addition to the broader social advertising ecosystem.

Last week, LinkedIn reported that its overall revenue increased 12% in Q1, driven by ongoing strength in B2B marketing, while paid video grew almost 30% year-over-year