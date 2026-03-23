LinkedIn’s latest promotional campaign targets marketing professionals

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LinkedIn launched a new element of its “Network That Works For You” promotional campaign, with two more creative ads rolled out to help push its latest message.

First launched last month, LinkedIn’s brand campaign uses humor to highlight awkward workplace moments and experiences. The campaign was created in partnership with R/GA and is designed to take a more light-hearted look at modern professional life and how LinkedIn can help to grow your career.

The expanded brand campaign will include more references to modern workplace dilemmas, according to a press release shared with Social Media Today. In addition, new creative elements highlight how LinkedIn can help to alleviate frustrations.

As explained by LinkedIn: “For marketers, LinkedIn tackles the idea of ‘cut the bullspend,’ calling out an industry habit of prioritizing vanity metrics, like impressions and clicks, over proof of real business impact.”

Readers of SMT will no doubt be aware of this particular element, and LinkedIn’s campaign attempts to make light of the vanity metrics debate. The new campaign includes a note on how LinkedIn delivers outcomes, not just activity.

The campaign also takes aim at sellers and shows how LinkedIn’s Sales Navigator platform “cuts through complexity to help them find, engage and grow the right relationships faster.”

The idea is that this expanded marketing push will help enhance LinkedIn’s appeal to marketers by appealing to their familiarity with and recognition of some of their biggest challenges.

And it could be worth considering. LinkedIn has seen an increase in user activity in the wake of X’s decline as a key connection platform for professionals. LinkedIn has continually reported rising levels of user engagement over the last few years. In a recent Q4 2025 performance update, LinkedIn reported reaching $5 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, reflecting its growing relevance as a marketing platform.

This new campaign aims to help build on that momentum by highlighting some key pain points that could connect with marketers.

The new ads will be shown in the U.S. and the U.K., running across TV, digital video, CTV, paid social, audio, display, paid search and out-of-home.