Linqia Publishes 2020 Events Calendar for Digital Campaign Planning [Infographic]

Looking to better map out your 2020 content strategy, and ensure that you don't miss any major celebrations or events?

This will help - influencer marketing platform Linqia has published a new listing of major events of note in 2020, including the key events that are ripe for campaign tie-ins and broader, seasonal pushes.

The listing includes all the main holidays, but along with this, Linqia has also added in things like 'Star Wars Day', 'National Girlfriends Day', 'National Taco Day' and more.

Twitter has provided a similar calendar, but the Linqia version is more compact, which could make it handy to print out and keep nearby, so you can keep on top of upcoming opportunities.

You can check out the full 2020 events calendar below.