Marketing for Winners: 7 Powerful Ways to Generate Leads & Inquiries Online [Infographic]

Published July 12, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you just getting started with a marketing plan for your business? Want to know what techniques you should use to generate leads and inquiries online?

The team from J&R share 7 tactics you should try in this infographic.

Here’s what makes their list:

  • Landing pages
  • Webinar
  • Explainer videos
  • Email nurture campaigns
  • Social media competitions
  • Long-tail search queries
  • How-to guides

Check out the infographic for more detail.

7 Ways to Generate Leads infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

