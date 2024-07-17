Meta Adds More Elements to the Threads API to Drive Engagement

Meta’s added another way for developers to integrate Threads into their own websites, with a new “Web Intents” element of the Threads API, that will enable direct engagement with Threads from a third party site.

Web Intents facilitates direct connection with the app from an external site, so that you can make it easier for people to share links to Threads, add comments, and more.

As per Meta:

“When clicking on a Web intent URL, a new window opens and users are directed to Threads to complete the intended action. On mobile (iOS and Android), web intents will open the Threads app whenever it is installed. If they are not already logged-in, they will have the opportunity to sign in or create a Threads account.”

You’ve no doubt experienced this same process in other apps, where you can share a post or comment on an article, for example, by sharing to a social app.

And now, you’ll also be able to do the same on Threads, providing another way to better integrate the app into the broader web experience.

Threads released its API last month, providing expanded posting and post scheduling options, as well as analytics insights, accessible via third party apps. That’ll make it much easier for publishers and brands to integrate Threads into their workflow, which should see more content flowing into the app, expanding usage and engagement.

Web Intents is another means to drive Threads usage, and it’ll be interesting to see how these additions impact Threads when Meta next reports its usage insights.

Earlier this month, Meta reported that Threads now has over 175 million monthly active users, just one year after launch. Which is impressive, but it still has a long way to go in catching X, which has 250 million daily actives, while Threads’ growth has also slowed significantly since its initial burst onto the scene.

As such, Meta needs to add in more elements to maintain its momentum if it wants Threads to become a genuine player in the social media space.

Meta’s team remains confident that it can become the primary source of real time social engagement, and updates like this play a part in facilitating more Threads engagement.