 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Meta Announces Updates for the Instagram Marketing API

Published Dec. 4, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Here’s one for all the developers out there looking to get the most out of the various Meta marketing API tools.

Today, Meta has announced several updates to the Instagram Marketing API, which will enable third-party management platforms to add in more options to gather relevant engagement data, in order to help inform marketing and measurement approaches for your IG management.

Meta’s rolling out four new metrics to the Insights endpoint, along with an update to the existing views metric.

The new metric options are:

  • Reels Skip Rate - The percentage of views where viewers skip a Reel within the first 3 seconds, which can indicate how engaging the beginning of a Reel is.
  • Repost Counts for Media - Track how often your individual media is reposted, providing insight into the reach of specific content.
  • Repost Counts at Account Level - Track how often your media is reposted at the overall account level for a more comprehensive view.
  • Instagram Profile Visits (Marketing API) - Track the number of times users visit an advertiser's Instagram profile after interacting with an ad. This metric aligns with Ads Manager reporting and helps measure the impact of advertising efforts on Instagram.

In addition, Meta’s also updating the views data for crossposted Reels

“We've added additional ‘views’ metric for Reels in the Instagram Insights Graph API. For Reels crossposted to Facebook, the ‘crossposted_views’ metric reflects the total number of reels views across both Instagram and Facebook. The ‘facebook_views’ metric reflects the number of views seen from users on Facebook.”

For regular users and non-technical-minded marketers (i.e. the majority of us), this won’t mean much, but basically, it means that third-party platforms will be able to access more information that can be integrated into their tools via Meta’s API options. That will give you access to more insight within your CRM tools, which will help to power improved analytics.

Meta’s also expanding its content management and publishing flexibility, including support for Trial Reels and the ability to delete media, while it’s also launching two new API endpoints to help manage partnerships and content co-creation.

All of these will eventually give you more options within your social management tools, though all of this capacity is already available within Meta’s Business Suite and other management options.

As such, the value of these updates is relative, but essentially, if you do use a centralized CRM platform to manage your social media activity, you may well be getting more IG data to explore soon.

Filed Under: Instagram

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Sociallyin Earns Top Rankings Across Influencer Marketing, Social Media, Video Production, and…
From Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency
December 04, 2025
Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency logo
Willow becomes the first Social Media Management Solution to enable native LinkedIn person tag…
From Willow
December 01, 2025
Willow logo
Warner Music Group and Feed.fm Partner to Bring Premium Music Clips to Apps
From Feed.fm
November 17, 2025
Feed.fm logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Instagram
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.