Meta Expands Profile Connections for Business Suite

This could be handy.

Meta is rolling out a new update for Meta Business Suite (aka “Creator Studio,” aka “Business Manager”) which will enable you to connect more profiles to your account, so that you can easily switch between them when managing your Facebook and IG presence.

As you can see in this example, posted by Jonah Manzano, now, you can link up to 10 profiles to your Meta Business Suite account, so you won’t need to log out and back in to manage the business Pages connected to each.

To be clear, there’s a difference between Pages and Profiles in this context. You’ve always been able to add multiple business Pages under a single business portfolio in Business Suite, but this relates to adding other profiles that you may have, or have access to, and which then have their own access privileges for other Pages.

So, for example, if you help run several Facebook and IG Pages under alternate user profiles, now you’ll be able to add them, so you can manage certain businesses attached to one profile, then a whole other set that may be attached to another.

Of course, the fact that Meta felt the need to add this suggests that there are a lot of people managing several profiles in the app, which would also point to a lot of people having multiple profiles, which could be inflating Meta’s user numbers.

But that’s a whole other thing, what this facilitates is the management of multiple business and creator Pages within Business Suite, by switching to the profile that’s connected to each.

In fairness, this does seem like a fairly niche element, as presumably there isn’t a heap of people managing multiple Pages from multiple profiles. But if the above overview makes sense, then it might be you who’s the target audience, and if so, you now have another way to manage your sprawling Facebook and IG management empire.

Or, you know, so you can your own fake engagement farm. Whatever the case may be.