Meta Launches New B2B Advertising Audiences to Help Marketers Reach Key Decision Makers

As it works to mitigate the impacts of Apple’s ATT update, which has reduced its data tracking capacity, leading to a significant loss in ad effectiveness and interest, Meta has today announced a new set of B2B targeting audience segments, which will provide another way for B2B marketers to reach key decision-makers across its apps.

As you can see in this one-sheet overview, Meta’s new B2B audience segments will enable advertisers to hone in on these specific groups, based on their listed job titles and/or activity in its apps,

As explained by Meta:

“With a mission to give people the power to build community, Meta is uniquely positioned to support B2B marketers in today’s world seeking to forge meaningful connections between people and businesses. With more than 200M businesses and 2.9 billion people using our apps daily, Meta is a destination for B2B marketers looking to drive business-to-business engagement and establish a connection with their customers.”

These broader audience groups, as opposed to Meta’s regular personalized targeting, will enable Meta to utilize the data insights that it can reliably maintain, despite Apple’s update, to help marketers reach the right people, and get their ads in front of key decision-makers in its apps.

Of course, LinkedIn is generally considered the king of B2B marketing, and would be the key focus for more B2B brands. But the comparative reach of Facebook will still prove to be a strong lure for many, with these new segments helping to refine your focus, without you having to manually enter equivalent details.

So, really, it’s a countermeasure for the loss of data insights, dressed up as a new benefit for B2B brands.

And it could well be hugely beneficial. At the least, these new audience subsets are likely worthy of experiment, to see whether your B2B campaigns see good results based on this new targeting process.

You can read more about Meta’s new B2B targeting audience segments here.