Meta Looks to Sneak Through Facial ID Update

In news that will probably surprise no one, Meta has been found to be looking to sneak through a controversial system update, which would give it more data to train its systems, with the company seemingly hoping that broader political chaos and turmoil in the U.S. will disguise this effort.

According to reports, Meta is planning to add facial recognition to its artificial intelligence-powered sunglasses, as a means to enhance connection.

Which is not overly surprising, given the added connectivity benefits this could provide for glasses wearers. But facial recognition has long been a sensitive area, with Meta shutting down its facial recognition processes on Facebook entirely in 2021, after user backlash around the automated detection of faces in images, particularly via photo tagging.

But more recently, Meta has been quietly bringing Face ID back for account security purposes. And as such, it’s not a big surprise to see it also looking to add it into its glasses, though that would also potentially open up a much bigger debate about non-user privacy, and the broader information mesh that Meta could build based upon that data.

Meta knows this will be controversial, but apparently, it also has a plan to limit negative impacts.

According to reports, Meta has been hoping to quietly add this feature amid broader political disruption in the U.S., in order to limit public blow back.

As per an internal Meta communication (as reported by The New York Times): “We will launch during a dynamic political environment where many civil society groups that we would expect to attack us would have their resources focused on other concerns.”

Yeah, that’s not great, though it’s also not a major surprise for the company formerly known as Facebook.

Why is that?

Because, unfortunately, Meta now has a long history of questionable practices when it comes to avoiding regulation, limiting negative exposure and/or making changes that could have a positive impact if they might also impact the company’s bottom line.

Given the company’s history, it’s not really a surprise that it’s become adept at disguising its controversial updates. But that doesn’t, of course, make it any better, and the fact that Meta is trying to hide a change that it knows will cause negative blow back is a concern. And if anything, it shows that we should be more aware of the privacy impacts here.

Facial recognition technology is increasingly being used for expanded detection and enforcement efforts, including identifying people entering sports stadiums and then matching their criminal and/or credit history in real time. In China, facial recognition technology is even being used to catch people jaywalking, and send them fines in the mail, or to further penalize people who’ve not paid parking fines. Or worse, such systems have also been used to identify Uyghur Muslims and single them out for tracking.

I highly doubt that people will be open to Meta implementing a system that could facilitate such, at a huge scale, via its AI glasses, and definitely, the negative impacts could hurt the company’s bottom line, in terms of AI glasses sales, for one.

But Meta, seemingly, is hoping that you won’t really notice, because of everything else going on.

It’s not a great look for the company, which hasn’t really improved its reputation since the Meta rebrand.