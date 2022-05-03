Meta Partners with Adobe on New Social Media Marketing Training Course

As part of its promotion for its new Adobe Express creation suite, Adobe has partnered with Meta to launch a new ‘Express Your Brand’ training program, which is designed to help small business owners create more effective content, and digital marketing strategies, and maximize their business.

As explained by Meta:

“It’s no surprise that social media is an essential marketing tool for small businesses today. According to a recent Adobe survey, we found 59% of small business owners (SBOs) say improving their social media skills would be the most impactful thing they can do for their business. But with limited time, resources and technology, it can be a daunting task for entrepreneurs.”

Catering to this demand, the new ‘Express Your Business’ training program covers a range of elements designed to ‘demystify social media marketing’, while also incorporating training on Adobe Express to help participants build their own creative assets.

Internal experts from Meta will then provide pointers on how to use your new creative elements across its apps, with a range of specialists contributing to the course curriculum.

In addition to this, Meta and Adobe will also grant 10,000 Black, Latinx and Hispanic business owners a one-year premium subscription to Adobe Express, as part of an expanded program to assist business owners from minority communities.

It could be a helpful initiative, with a range of opportunities, and if you’re looking to up your digital marketing skills, it may well be worth checking out the new course, and the latest creative tools from Adobe, which have been designed with simplicity in mind.

The ‘Express Your Business’ program launches on May 17th, with monthly training sessions on each element.

You can learn more about the program, and sign up, here.