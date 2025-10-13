Meta Shares Tips to Help App Advertisers Maximize Their Holiday Campaigns

Meta has shared some insights to help app developers maximize their promotions in “Q5,” which is the period between late December to mid-January, which is when many apps see increased attention during the work and school break.

Indeed, according to Meta’s data, Q5 typically sees less competition, “as larger brands have left and shipping deadlines have passed.”

The “Cyber 5” Meta’s referring to here is “the five-day stretch from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, including Black Friday, when major holiday shopping and online sales occur.”

As you can see in the above chart, overall ad costs decline in the post-Christmas period, which could present opportunity to connect with a wider audience with your promotions.

In order to help app developers (and game developers specifically) tap into these opportunities, Meta has partnered with AppsFlyer to provide some data-backed tips to help boost your opportunities.

First off, the data shows that local holidays, outside of traditional Western celebrations, provide expanded opportunity:

“In Western markets, the Christmas and New Year holidays are the most impactful. In APAC, however, developers should pay attention to and take advantage of local holidays. For example, Shōgatsu (New Year) in Japan and Lunar New Year in Greater China, as well as other countries where it is widely celebrated.”

The data also shows that app developers should be wary of the variances in IAA and IAP revenue during the holiday season.

“IAA revenue demonstrates a clear pattern of starting to increase in early November, hitting peaks around Black Friday, then experiencing another opportunity during Q5 (December 25 - January 1). Meanwhile IAP follows the expected Q5 dynamics and picks up closer to mid-December. The timing differences between IAA and IAP revenue during Q5 create significant strategic opportunities for mobile game developers. Understanding these patterns enables more effective resource allocation and campaign planning.”

In order to capitalize on these opportunities, Meta says that app developers should plan their campaigns early, and be flexible with their ad budgets. Meta also recommends utilizing its AI-powered Advantage+ features:

“Utilize Advantage+ app campaigns, which offer a powerful way to reach potential customers and drive conversions. By using machine learning algorithms, these campaigns can optimize your ad targeting and bidding in real time, helping you reach the right people at the right time.”

Meta says that brands should also include a diverse range of creative options, while partnership ads can also help to drive results.

Some valuable pointers, which could largely be applied to most other types of Meta promotions in the period.

There’s a heap more data insight and app promotion notes in Meta’s full report.