site logo

Meta Publishes New Report into Evolving Conversation Trends and Interests [Infographic]

Published Feb. 17, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to get a handle on the latest, emerging trends, and what they could mean for your marketing efforts?

This will help – today, Meta has published a new cultural trends report, a 57-page overview of the latest, evolving conversation trend shifts, based on billions of online posts and comments from across its apps.

Meta’s report could actually be the most comprehensive of its type, incorporating some 600,000 unique conversation topics, based on chatter among its more than 3 billion users. The report incorporates 15 months of conversation data, and 21 months of hashtag use, to identify these rising trends and shifts, which could be highly valuable as a planning document.

And the broader changes in societal attitudes and approaches in the period have been significant.

As explained by Meta:

“The physical, mental and spiritual effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been profound. In our latest global foresight survey, we found out that the future ain’t what it used to be: 37% of the respondents say the pandemic spurred them to reevaluate their purpose and priorities in life, while 41% said that if they had a do-over, they’d choose a different career. And 65% now expect more out of work and life.”

The guide includes key insights into the latest sub-trends within each topic, and related discussion.

Meta culture rising report

While it also includes charts and data notes on changes and shifts over time.

Meta culture and trends report 2022

You can download the full report here, and it’s well worth reading, while Meta has also published this one-page overview of the key themes.

Meta culture and trends report 2022

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Top Instagram influencers in the USA by follower growth, 2021
From trendHERO
February 04, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.