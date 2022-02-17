Meta Publishes New Report into Evolving Conversation Trends and Interests [Infographic]

Looking to get a handle on the latest, emerging trends, and what they could mean for your marketing efforts?

This will help – today, Meta has published a new cultural trends report, a 57-page overview of the latest, evolving conversation trend shifts, based on billions of online posts and comments from across its apps.

Meta’s report could actually be the most comprehensive of its type, incorporating some 600,000 unique conversation topics, based on chatter among its more than 3 billion users. The report incorporates 15 months of conversation data, and 21 months of hashtag use, to identify these rising trends and shifts, which could be highly valuable as a planning document.

And the broader changes in societal attitudes and approaches in the period have been significant.

As explained by Meta:

“The physical, mental and spiritual effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been profound. In our latest global foresight survey, we found out that the future ain’t what it used to be: 37% of the respondents say the pandemic spurred them to reevaluate their purpose and priorities in life, while 41% said that if they had a do-over, they’d choose a different career. And 65% now expect more out of work and life.”

The guide includes key insights into the latest sub-trends within each topic, and related discussion.

While it also includes charts and data notes on changes and shifts over time.

You can download the full report here, and it’s well worth reading, while Meta has also published this one-page overview of the key themes.