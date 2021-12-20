SURVEY: Take this short survey now to participate in our 2021-2022 State of Social Listening report.
Meta Publishes New Trending Gift Guide Based on Facebook Marketplace Activity

Published Dec. 20, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Stuck for Christmas gift ideas, especially for people you don’t know all that well (like, say, co-workers via office Secret Santa)?

This could help – the Facebook Marketplace team has put together a new gift guide of trending items based on Marketplace sales and interest, which could provide some handy pointers for budget gifting, and for last, last-minute inspiration.

The guide covers a range of general gift trends for men and women, as well as kids and pets.

Facebook Marketplace Gift Guide

The format is fairly straightforward – there’s a display of gift ideas, based on trending items, with links to relevant search tabs on Facebook Marketplace.

Which could also provide some interesting eCommerce insight for marketers, with additional sections on gardening trends as well as fashion and beauty.

Facebook Marketplace Gift Guide

That could give you a broader overview of what’s trending among consumers this year, even if it is cutting it fine for Christmas shopping.

But then again, it doesn’t really feel like Christmas is later this week, does it? It still feels like July was a few weeks back, with the COVID-induced timeline skewing general perception of time.

With that in mind, this guide could well be of significant value, while there’s also a section on New Year’s trends which could also assist in planning and marketing efforts.

Facebook Marketplace Gift Guide

It’s not hugely in-depth, and the focus is very clearly on selling more things on Marketplace. But as a research and insights guide, it could help to provide more perspective as to what people are looking for this year.

You can download the full Facebook Marketplace Gift Guide for 2021 here

