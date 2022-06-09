Meta Publishes Report into How the Pandemic has Changed the Way That People Connect [Infographic]

The way we interact has changed as a result of the pandemic – be it due to reduced face-to-face interaction, increased online connection, working from home, VR meet-ups, audio rooms, etc.

And while we are slowly reverting back to a level of normalcy, many of these trends will lead to permanent shifts, which brands need to consider in the way that they communicate with their audiences, and the processes through which users are looking to connect in this new state.

Which is the focus of a new, three part research report from Meta, in which it sought to explore ‘how the demand for deeper human connection has sparked a profound reset in our relationships’.

The Meta Foresight (formerly Facebook IQ) team conducted a survey of 36,000 adults across 12 markets.

Among their key findings:

72% of respondents said that the pandemic caused them to reprioritize their closest friends

Young people are most open to using more immersive tech to foster connections (including augmented and virtual reality) , though all users indicated that tech will play a bigger role in enhancing personal connections moving forward

37% of people surveyed globally reported reassessing their life priorities as a result of the pandemic

Meta says that these trends will also extend to brand relationships, with consumers increasingly seeking more authentic, deeper connections with brands, which could offer new opportunities for community building and connection.

Some interesting trend notes - you can check out the first part of Meta’s ‘Relationship Reset’ report here, or take a look at the summary overview below.