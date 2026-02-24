Meta signs long-term supply deal with AMD for AI hardware

Meta continues to shore up resources for its expanded artificial intelligence development push with the announcement of a new supply deal with AMD. The partnership will see Meta implement AMD GPUs to help build out back-end infrastructure for the next generation of AI development.

As part of the deal, Meta says it will implement 6GW of AMD Instinct GPUs within its broader build-out of its AI back-end. The move will expand its compute power and keep Meta’s team at the cutting edge of AI development.

As per Meta: “We’re working to build the next generation of AI and enable personal superintelligence for all. To do this, we need massive, scalable compute power that can handle the growing demands of our AI workloads. Our partnership with AMD, which builds on our existing collaboration, will help us meet those needs.”

The deal follows Meta’s recently announced partnership with Nvidia, which will also see Meta taking on large deliveries of Nvidia’s GPUs.

Meta says the deal with AMD is part of its supplier diversification program, which will help to ensure Meta can continue to access relevant hardware in the event of issues at any one supplier.

As shared by AMD, the deal will also see Meta take on a “performance-based warrant” for up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock, which is structured to vest as specific milestones associated with Instinct GPU shipments are achieved.

“The first tranche vests with the initial 1-gigawatt of shipments, with additional tranches vesting as Meta’s purchases scale to 6 gigawatts,” AMD said. “Vesting is further tied to AMD achieving certain stock price thresholds and exercise is tied to Meta achieving key technical and commercial milestones.”

That could eventually see Meta gain up to 10% of AMD’s stock, giving Meta significant sway in AMD’s future decisions. Interestingly, OpenAI announced a similar deal with AMD in October 2025.

Either way, Meta’s announcement is significant, with broad-reaching implications for the wider tech sector, especially given the depth of integration built into the plan, and the potential implications of that for AMDs future partnerships.

But primarily, it will solidify Meta’s supply chain to ensure it can keep building out AI data centers and lead the way on large-scale AI development.

Meta says shipments to support the first AMD GPU deployments will begin in the second half of 2026