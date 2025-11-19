Meta Tests Virtual Try On for Furniture on Marketplace

Meta is adding a new option to selected Facebook Marketplace listings that will enable you to get a look at what an item will look like in your home, based on its evolving “Segment Anything” (SAM) process.

Meta’s SAM process is able to identify specific objects in a frame, which then facilitates all new editing and customization, based on each object.

Today, Meta has released the latest models in Meta’s SAM collection, including SAM 3D, which will power this new “View in Room” option, which Meta is now testing with selected users.

Meta’s been developing its SAM system for the past few years, with a view to building more realistic 3D depictions in AR and VR experiences.

And that includes AR in relation to Marketplace listings, with the SAM system now able to simulate item placement across some furniture and home décor items.

Which is a lot like Pinterest’s 3D placement tools for home décor products, which utilize LiDAR capacity in newer mobile devices to better map scenes and spaces, and ensure proper scaling and fit.

There are limitations with this, in regards to having full access to spatial dimensions of the item, and being able to accurately map such in real-world environments. But with SAM, Meta’s hoping that it can automate much more of this at scale, and build a range of new video editing features, in addition to this Marketplace display option.

And while those video customization options look interesting, its use in Marketplace could be the most valuable, facilitating a more practical application of Meta’s evolving visual effects.

It’s still early days for the project, but eventually, if Meta can get it right, SAM will add a whole new component to shopping in the app, enabling you to try out a range of items and objects in different environments, to see how they will look in your real life.

That’ll also extend to VR and AR as well, and simplifying the process of generating 3D objects for Meta’s next-level environments.

Again, it’s still in development, and it may take some time to see a wider release. But it’s an interesting consideration for Facebook and IG listings.