Meta’s AI-Powered Smartwatch is Slated for Release Later This Year

It looks like Meta’s on-again, off-again relationship with its smartwatch project is back on, with The Information reporting that the company is planning to launch its own smartwatch, powered by artificial intelligence, later this year.

According to The Information, Meta’s smartwatch, currently dubbed “Malibu 2,” will include health tracking and connection features, and will have Meta’s AI assistant built in.

That largely aligns with previous reports about Meta’s smartwatch project, although Meta actually abandoned its smartwatch initiative back in 2022, after years of development, as part of broader cost-cutting measures. Meta also dumped its Portal smart display device at the same time, and since then, we haven’t heard anything to suggest that the company was planning to change its approach on its watch device.

Until now, and maybe, the success of Meta’s AI sunglasses has revived interest in the project. Demand for the company’s smart glasses has now exceeded production, with the broader hype around AI driving more interest. That, presumably, is what’s inspired Meta to go back to the drawing board with its smartwatch project, which will also be able to facilitate an always-on AI connection.

And given the interest in AI functionality, it could be a smart bet.

Meta’s last-known smartwatch plans included two cameras built into the device. At least one of those cameras could be detached from the watchband in order to take pictures and videos on the go. The new smartwatch could also include real-time translation, powered by Meta AI, while last year, Meta acquired AI startup Limitless, whose main product was a pendant that’s able to record everyday conversations and generate summaries.

That functionality could also be built into this new iteration of the smartwatch, while Meta also recently launched its Display smart glasses, which include its neural wristband control device.

Meta’s wristband uses differential electromyography (i.e. muscle movements in your wrist) to control device interaction, and that could also be built into its watch project in order facilitate more take-up of Meta’s next-level device.

Maybe that’s the bigger plan, to get more people accustomed to using Meta’s evolving wearables, in order to accelerate take-up of its next-level tools.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has predicted that AI glasses will soon supersede mobile phones as our primary digital connection device. Maybe, this is another step in that direction.