Must Know Email Marketing Metrics To Track Campaign Success [Infographic]

Yes, I know, email marketing has been around for decades, and by now, most people are aware of the basic metrics of email marketing performance and how they work.

But not everyone is across all of the data points and what they mean, and as such, a simple refresher can provide significant value to a lot of newer marketers looking to maximize their campaigns.

Hence this infographic - the team from TD Insights have published a basic overview of essential email marketing metrics, including how Open Rate is measured, Bounce Rate, List Growth performance and more.

If you're looking to get more out of your email marketing campaigns, you need to be focused on the right metrics. This listing will help, and could be a good reference point to keep around.

Check out the full infographic below.