New Study Looks at the Role of Social Media in Employer Branding [Infographic]

When you’re considering a new job with a new company, do you look up that company’s social media profiles? What about the profiles of its current employees?

With so much information now available, many people do indeed look up whatever information they can access, and that inevitably means that your brand social profiles take on a different context, and serve a valuable purpose in terms of employer branding. But you may not have additionally considered what your employees’ profiles say about your company.

To glean some insight on this, the team from Capitalize recently surveyed more than 1,200 people to get their perspectives on how they search for new job info.

Among the key findings.

80% of respondents look up the social media profiles of current staff when applying or even considering a position

60% of prospective employees research a potential employer on LinkedIn before applying

Glassdoor (51%), Facebook (37%), and Twitter (36%) are also top social platforms potential employees look to for insight

The data underlines the need for a more all-encompassing employer-branding strategy, and while you can’t control what your staff may post, it may be worth reviewing your business’ social media guidelines with these notes in mind.

You can check out Capitalize’s full study notes here, or take a look at the infographic summary below.