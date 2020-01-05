On Page SEO Checklist: Blogging for People and Search Engines [Infographic]

Looking to improve the search performance of your content in 2020?

While social platforms have continued to rise, and facilitate more engagement around content, search is still the biggest traffic driver for most websites. If you want to make the most of your opportunities for exposure, you need to be maximizing your SEO efforts, wherever possible.

That's where this list comes in.

The team from SEMRush have updated their on-page SEO checklist, which provides a simple, easy to follow overview of what you need to know, and what you need to add, with each post and page you add to your website.

You can read a more in-depth rundown of each element on the SEMRush blog, or check out the infographic below.