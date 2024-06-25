Pinterest Adds Options for Sharing PIN Boards To Other Apps

Pinterest has added a new way to raise awareness of your Pin presence, via improved board sharing, which will make it easier to share your Pinterest collections across other social apps.

As you can see in this sequence, Pinterest improved board sharing will provide a more visually appealing way to promote your Pin collections within other platforms and formats.

The process is fairly straightforward: You choose a public board that you want to share, tap on the “Share” icon in the top right, then select a template for your board to be displayed. You can then share that board overview as a Story, with an animated depiction of your chosen elements.

Which will also include a “Curated on Pinterest” marker, which could be seen as a watermark, and could harm your distribution in some alternative formats (Reels, for example, downranks videos with watermarks). But the Pinterest marker does disappear, and it’s not aimed, exactly, at Reels sharing as such, but more towards Stories, and re-sharing your Pins via that format.

It could be a good way to share your Pin collections, and the things that interest you in the app.

And in particular, Pinterest is hoping that this will appeal to younger users:

“Pinterest users view their boards as personal sanctuaries for dreaming up their world and showcasing their unique personalities and aesthetics. For Gen Z users, Pinterest isn't just a platform, it serves as a space for self-discovery and expression, where they shape their identities on their own terms, free from external pressures. This connection to introspection has fueled a growth in the number of boards created by Gen Z users since last year, outpacing other generations.”

Pinterest says that Gen Z users look to “develop their preferred aesthetic” in the app, and this new feature will ideally enable these users to share their personal reflections on a broader scale.

Pinterest is increasingly keen to tap into younger users, as a means to maximize its growth potential, and with more than 500 million monthly actives, there will definitely be a lot of people who’ll be interested in, at the least, trying it out.

If you’re active in the app, it’s probably worth trying out.

Pinterest’s new board sharing process is now active for all users.