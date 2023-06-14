Pinterest Announces Expanded Launch of Premiere Spotlight Ads, Previews Travel Catalogs

After testing them out with selected advertisers over the past few months, Pinterest is now rolling out its new ‘Premiere Spotlight’ ads to more businesses, while it’s also announced a new, automated ‘Travel Catalogs’ ad unit that’ll be coming for travel brands later this Summer.

First off, on Premiere Spotlight, which Pinterest first previewed back in March. Premiere Spotlight ads essentially enable brands to own the Search tab in the app, with prominent video placement that takes up around 50% of the tab screen.

After initial testing produced good results for its partners, Pinterest is now rolling out Premiere Spotlight to advertisers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

As explained by Pinterest:

“Own the moment and screen, when it matters most. Premiere Spotlight is ideal for seasonal moments, launches or other big promotions. Your videos appear on surfaces that reach millions of people every day, maximising your reach and scale. Premiere Spotlight’s prominent placement helps it be seen, with an average 51% Media Ratings Council (MRC) video view rate.”

Premiere Spotlight will give advertisers prime position for 24 hours, capturing attention when users are in the consideration phase. And when they tap on the ‘Visit Site’ CTA in the ad, they’ll then be taken to the brand’s website, which opens within the Pinterest app, enabling advertisers to drive direct response from the promotion.

In testing, Pinterest says that brands saw strong results from the option:

“One example: e.l.f Cosmetics used it to launch their new Lash N’ Roll Mascara. e.l.f’s videos stood out on the Pinterest search page, leading to higher view rates and completion than other ad placements that the team had tried in the past.”

Premiere Spotlight is available to advertisers in the noted regions from today.

Pinterest is also launching a new Travel Catalogs ad option, which will enable hotel and rental brands to upload their full travel catalog, which Pinterest’s system will then be able to transform into dynamic product ads to display to users.

As you can see in this example, based on a Pinners' interests, these dynamic travel ads will be displayed in-stream, helping to connect travel brands with more interested audiences.

As per Pinterest:

“The ads will show relevant details, such as the brand, pricing and descriptions directly on the Pin itself. Using our ad targeting tools, you can also reach specific audiences, based on location data from your feed.”

When Pinners tap on these promotions, they’ll navigate directly to the booking site for that specific listing, which could be a simple, effective way to maximize your promotions in the app.

These are some strong ad options from Pinterest, which tap into key impulse behaviors of the app’s purchase-ready audience. They could be worth considering for your campaigns – you can read more about Pinterest’s Premiere and Travel Catalog ads here.