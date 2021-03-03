Pinterest Announces New Marketing Tools, Including 'Pinterest Premiere' Video Ads

As part of its first-ever 'Pinterest Presents' marketing and advertising summit, Pinterest has today announced several new ad tools to provide more insight into campaign performance, and enhanced opportunity to reach the right audience.

First off, Pinterest is adding a new video ad option called 'Pinterest Premiere', which will enable advertisers to purchase exclusive video placement in the home feed for a specific demographic, interest or category for a designated time frame.

As explained by Pinterest:

"Pinterest Premiere gives you the option to align video ad targeting with either a specific demographic, or a specific category (combining demographics and interests). These packages are set up to help you drive broader reach and scale for moments like launches, brand events or even ongoing campaigns."

The option sounds a little like Twitter's 'First View' ad option, which ensures your video ad is the first that your target audience sees for the day. That can come with a hefty price tag, but it does ensure you get optimal reach with your desired audience subset.

Video content saw a big rise among Pinners in 2020, with the platform now facilitating close to a billion video views every day. Pinterest users are also 2.6x more likely to make a purchase after viewing brand video content on the platform, so there's a strong case for that additional video investment, if Pinterest is a key platform of focus for your digital marketing effort.

Pinterest has also updated its interactive trends tool, which will now provide more specific insights into engagement behaviors across the platform.

Pinterest first launched the beta version of its Trends tool in December 2019, but this updated format provides more context, and visual examples to better highlight relevant shifts.

Within this, you'll be able to get an overview of broader usage trends and shifts - like the fact that usage among Gen Z and male Pinners has increased 40% over the past year.

The rising interest in these demographics underlines the broadening use of Pins, and could pique the interest of even more brands who may look to consider the app for their planning.

And finally, Pinterest is rolling out its Conversion Insights more broadly, which enables advertisers to view both promoted and organic Pin metrics in a single report.

Pinterest launched a version of Conversion Insights for advertisers in the US and UK last September, but the updated format will go deeper into downstream conversions and better highlight cross-channel impact.

The new tools will facilitate improved audience research, and broader outreach, which could present a range of new opportunities. Pinterest has also noted that it's working on improved shopping experiences, better catalog management options and new automated bidding and budgeting solutions.

At 459 million active users, and rising, Pinterest is on the crest of the new eCommerce wave, and that could make it a bigger consideration for more brands moving forward.

Have you checked out what brands are pinning in your niche?