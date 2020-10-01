Pinterest Announces Pinterest Creators Festival to Provide Insights into Building Your Pin Presence

Pinterest has announced a new 'Pinterest Creators Festival' event, which will feature a range of expert speakers who will provide advice and tips on how to build an effective Pin presence.

As explained by Pinterest:

"Every month, over 400M people come to Pinterest for ideas and inspiration. That’s where creators like you come in. The content you share gets saved, tried and remixed by people searching for it. That's the magic of Pinterest. So let’s get down to building - together. We’re hosting an event focused on growing online communities, telling captivating stories and turning ideas into businesses."

The Pinterest Creator Festival will feature both internal experts and experienced Pinterest marketers, including author Elaine Welteroth, Jaime Schmidt of Schmidt's Naturals, Erica Chan Coffman of HonestlyWTF and representatives from video platform Vimeo.

Pinterest recently announced a new partnership with Vimeo to facilitate simplified Pin video creation via Vimeo Create, which could definitely be worth considering, given that Pinterest has also noted that it's algorithm favors video content. So if you are looking to maximize your Pin presence, video should definitely be on your radar.

In addition to the event, Pinterest has also launched a new “Make the World Make" initiative, which aims to both highlight top creators and encourage community participation, in order to fill the internet "with as many courageous, thrilling and immediate ideas as we can."

"We hope that everyone who sees this new work, tries a new Story Pin, or joins our festival, will carpe this diem. And every diem after this. Because there’s a huge audience out there, looking for compelling ideas—for what to make for dinner, or to make a plan, or to make their life better—and they could find yours. You just have to make it."

I mean, the language is a little questionable, but Pinterest is aiming to boost positivity and creativity, which can only be a good thing in the current times.

As such, Pinterest's Creator Festival could well be worth your attention - and if you're a marketer looking for ways to get a better understanding of what makes Pinterest tick, it's worth considering.

For those interested, you can register to attend the Pinterest Creator Festival here. As is the way of 2020, the Festival is a digital event, so anybody, anywhere can participate.