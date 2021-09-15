Pinterest Expands In-App Shopping Tools to More Regions

After expanding its in-app shopping features to four more regions back in June, Pinterest is now bringing Pinterest shopping to even more users, with Austria, Brazil, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland all getting access to the option.

As you can see here, Pinterest’s in-app shopping options provide direct linkage between Pin content and product purchase options, making it easier to drive Pinners from browsing to buying, direct from the app.

Shopping on Pins is generating strong results for the company, as more people switch to online sources for browsing and buying, and by enabling more brands to list their products within Pins, that will help the platform expand its product catalog, and maximize shopping activity.

Pinterest first launched its shopping tools in the US, then expanded them to the UK in September last year. Eight months later, it brought Pinterest shopping to Australia, Canada, France and Germany, with this latest announcement now taking it up to 13 regions that have full access to the platform’s suite of shopping options.

Which is an important development. Pinterest has been working to re-frame itself as a ‘discovery platform’ with a focus on artisan products, essentially becoming a digital shopping mall, with evolving product experiences and promotion tools helping brands to connect with potential customers and maximize interest.

Riding the eCommerce boom, Pinterest saw a big spike in usage last year, which has tempered somewhat in 2021. But it highlights where the platform is headed, working to align with increasing online shopping trends by facilitating more in-app interaction and spend.

Brazil and Mexico, in particular, could provide significant opportunity on this front. Pinterest opened new offices in both nations earlier this year, seeking to tap into rising local interest, and merge with emerging digital behaviors in new markets.

In fact, all of Pinterest’s user growth over the past year has come from outside the US, and as such, it makes sense for the platform to expand its features into more markets, as it works to change user behaviors and engagement.

Will that be enough to help Pinterest counter potential losses as people go back to shopping in-store in the wake of the pandemic?

In its most recent performance update, the platform reported a 125% in YoY revenue intake, despite lower user numbers on the previous period.

So Pinterest is clearly guiding more shopping behavior and spending, which bodes well for its prospects, even if overall usage does take a hit. It's also worth noting that the vast majority of Pinterest's revenue still comes from the US, so it has a lot more growth potential on this front in other markets, where it's seeing stronger usage growth.

Either way, for individual brands, it provides another consideration in your marketing efforts, which could help to drive direct conversions from the app.