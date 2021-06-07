Pinterest Expands Shopping Features into More Regions, Adds New Product Display Options

As it continues to build on its eCommerce tools, and position the app as a key online shopping destination, Pinterest has today announced an expansion of its shopping features, including broader availability in more regions, and a new way for Pinners to keep track of products of interest in the app.

First off, Pinterest is expanding its shopping features to Australia, Canada, France and Germany, giving more Pinterest users the opportunity to shop right from Pins, on boards and from search results.

The expansion will also include broader availability of Pinterest's 'blue checkmark' Verified Merchant Program, as well as new merchant storefronts on profiles, and new product tagging options in each of these regions.

Pinterest has been working to expand the availability of its advertising and shopping options as it seeks to build on its opportunities, and capitalize on the rising interest in eCommerce more broadly. Pinterest also launched Pinterest ads in Brazil and Mexico earlier this year, and in combination, these additions will ideally help the platform continue to add more users, and bring in more revenue, even as physical stores look to get back to normal as the global vaccine roll-out continues.

In addition to this, Pinterest's also adding a new Shopping List feature, which will enable Pinners to save product Pins into a collection, "making it easier for them to come back and shop the items they’ve been eyeing when they’re ready to buy, just like they would in their favorite local shops".

As you can see here, Shopping Lists will keep all your saved products in one place, helping users compare prices and keep product pins top of mind, while Pinterest will also alert users to price drops on items that they've saved, helping people get the best deals as they become available.

Shopping Lists will be available in the US and UK from this week, before expanding to Australia, Canada, France and Germany later this year.

Pinterest is also updating its merchant profile display to make it easier for businesses to transform their shop tab into a storefront - "with featured in-stock products organized by category, featured product groups and dynamically-created recommendations".

That'll provide more ways for businesses to present their items in a more in-store type display, which could help to further entice shoppers and build on product associations.

And lastly, Pinterest has launched a new showcase of limited-edition products, sold exclusively through Pinterest, called 'The Goods'.

As you can see here, 'The Goods' will be an ongoing, two-week Shopping Spotlight that will give Pinners access to limited edition products. Pinterest will partner with a range of brands to be featured in 'The Goods', with the initial cohort including Olive & June, Charlotte Tilbury and Park and Fifth.

As noted, with the rise of eCommerce over the past year, Pinterest has been a key beneficiary, adding an extra 111 million more active users and seeing significant momentum in its shopping elements. The challenge now for Pinterest is to maintain that growth even as physical storefronts return, which will likely mean that it needs to expand its tools into as many regions as possible, and ideally, permanently change user behaviors and habits, in order to build on its usage.

These new tools and expansions are a step in that direction, and you can expect Pinterest to continue to add more shopping options, and streamlined catalog uploads and connection processes, as part of this ongoing push.

You can learn more about Pinterest's latest additions here.