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Pinterest expands international campaign insights

The platform launched a markets view element to help businesses get better insights into multi-regional promotions.

Published June 29, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Pinterest wants to help businesses expand their Pin campaigns into foreign markets, so it’s launching a new markets view element within its ads platform that will provide insight into relative campaign performance across different regions.

Pinterest markets view

As shown in this image, Pinterest’s markets view overview will display Pin campaign performance in each region, including local currency info, impressions and pin clicks.

Pinterest said that businesses will easily be able to add new destination markets and turn on auto translation of titles and descriptions. Marketers will also be able to turn on currency conversion for prices from this element, helping to expand the reach of their Pin campaigns into more regions.

The tracking tool will help businesses identify new opportunities, and advertisers will also be able to increase their investment in each region based on that data.

In addition, marketers will be able to download report data from listings, which will help to provide a more consistent picture of cross-border activity and market activations.

Pinterest announced the update as part of a broader overview of its international selling process. That overview also included notes on the use of country-specific catalog feeds, as well as supplemental language and currency info.  

Pinterest said its multi-country campaigns and ad groups give marketers a range of options to help scale across multiple markets quickly.

The improved markets view will act as a complement to this, providing a simplified overview of market-specific insight to guide budget allocation and focus.

Pinterest said that the new markets view listing is coming soon to all ad partners.

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