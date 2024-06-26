 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Pinterest Marketing Tips From the Pros [Infographic]

Published June 26, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to make Pinterest a bigger focus within your holiday marketing push this year?

You should probably consider it. Pinterest is now up to 518 million monthly active users, while it’s also seeing big growth among younger user groups, as more and more people turn to the app for shopping discovery.

It’s improving recommendation systems, and customizable search filters, provide more ways for people to find more accurate matches for their style, and with most users coming to the app with shopping intent, it could be a valuable driver for your business.

And if you are looking to put together a Pin marketing plan, this could help. The team from Tailwind recently spoke to Pinterest’s Madison Smith to get the lowdown on the latest trends, creative tips, ad notes, and more.

The Tailwind team has collected Smith’s top tips into this infographic.

You can tune into the full interview and read more of Smith’s insights here.

Pinterest tips infographic
Filed Under: Pinterest

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
SugarDaddyMeet, a Leading Sugar Daddy Website, Celebrates 8 Million Users Milestone
From SugarDaddyMeet
June 24, 2024
Industry Dive expands self-service offerings to include event promotion
From Industry Dive
June 25, 2024
Exclusive Father's Day Sale - 35% Off at Thunderclap.it!
From ThunderClap.it
June 14, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Pinterest
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell