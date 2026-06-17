Pinterest launches AI-powered ad and shopping tools

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Pinterest announced a series of artificial intelligence-powered updates, including a new business assistant, improved ad creation tools and a new AI-powered app, which Pinterest said will help develop the next generation of shopping experiences.

First, Pinterest has unveiled a new business assistant, which is the platform’s own AI assistant tool built into its Ads Manager.

As shown in this example image, Pinterest’s business assistant will provide suggestions and data-backed notes. It will also include graphs and charts to illustrate key points.

The feature is only available to selected ad partners in closed beta, and the company said it will serve as “an AI collaborator” that can help guide the ad creation process.

As explained by Pinterest: “[Business assistant] combines a deep understanding of an advertiser’s business with Pinterest’s platform insights to help advertisers drive the best performance.”

It’s the second AI assistant tool from Pinterest; the platform also added an AI assistant for general users in October.

Pinterest also announced Model Context Protocol, which the company said was “an AI-native infrastructure that connects Pinterest to the copilots and agentic tools advertisers rely on.”

Now, advertisers will be able to plug Pinterest ads data into their AI chatbot of choice, which will provide more options for using AI tools to maximize Pin campaign performance.

Pinterest also got new creative AI tools, including dynamic creative selection, which can evaluate materials and identify which variants are most likely to perform for each ad impression.

Pinterest is also rolling out new ad review tools and enhanced creative reporting breakouts, providing more feedback on campaign elements.

Finally, Pinterest announced an Ask Pinterest app, which the company will use to explore new concepts and ideas that can be incorporated into AI discovery.

Pinterest said Ask Pinterest aims to expand user experiences beyond the main app, in order to power new discovery experiences.

As explained by Pinterest: “Ask Pinterest is designed for more conversational, complex, multi-step decisions that don’t fit neatly into a single search, like planning a dinner party on a budget, finding a gift that feels truly personal, or furnishing a room over time. The experience helps us explore how AI can better support those richer shopping experiences while retaining context across sessions.”

That could help to uncover a broader range of use cases and options, which could help to refine Pinterest’s in-app discovery approach.

Ask Pinterest is currently only available in the U.S.

These are some interesting updates, and they could help guide more marketers as they build effective, engaging Pin approaches.

With the platform now up to 631 million active users, most of whom come to the app with shopping intent, it’s worth considering.