Pinterest Launches Next Stage of Data Clean Rooms Trial with Wayfair

Pinterest is launching the next stage of its data clean room trial, in conjunction with LiveRamp, with retailer Wayfair set to become the first business to incorporate the new process.

Pinterest originally announced its clean rooms partnership with LiveRamp back in January, as a means to counter the loss of insights as a result of Apple’s iOS 14 update, and other evolving privacy measures.

Data clean rooms ensure that any data used within the targeting and analytics process is not accessible by a third party, which enables comparable audience targeting to what brands are now accustomed to within social apps.

Wayfair will now become the first to test out the new process, which will provide insights into Wayfair customer actions in the app in a privacy-safe way.

As explained by Pinterest:

“In this clean room pilot, Wayfair will get aggregated insight into performance of their ads on Pinterest, with LiveRamp’s privacy-centric data collaboration platform ensuring neither party has access to the other party’s identifiable customer data. Pinterest completed an integration with LiveRamp earlier this year that unlocks advanced analytics with configurable permissions and privacy controls for secure data collaboration.”

It could be a good way to improve your Pin targeting, based on your customer lists AND Pinterest info, which may enable more advanced segmentation and lookalike reach.

Pinterest has also found that brands are seeing better results when combining data points, as opposed to using a single source in isolation, with advertisers that utilize more granular, interest-based targeting, combined with first-party customer lists, generally seeing significantly improved performance.

Data loss has been a major shift within the digital marketing sector over the past two years, with every platform working on solutions to maximize the insights that they do have, and improve engagement rates.

Clean rooms have emerged as a potential solution in some cases, and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of results this new integration provides for Pinterest marketers.

You can read more about Pinterest’s data clean room trial here.