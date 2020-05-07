Pinterest Launches Updated Shopify Integration to Streamline the Creation of Shoppable Product Pins

Pinterest has announced that it's updated its Shopify app, adding a new option that will enable Shopify merchants to quickly and easily feed their entire product catalog directly into shoppable Pins.

As explained by Pinterest:

"The app automatically creates a connection between the individual store and Pinterest, so the merchant doesn’t need to edit code or add development resources, making it seamless for businesses of all sizes. Once installed, the app will allow a merchant to deploy a tag on their website [for Pin analytics], upload their product catalog and quickly publish in-stock Product Pins."

The Pinterest app has previously enabled Shopify merchants to create ads on Pinterest and track selected performance data, but the new integration will make it much easier for Shopify users to expand their product listings to Pinterest. That also means boosting their exposure to the platform's 367 million monthly active users.

As you can see here, once the Pinterest app is added in your Shopify dashboard, you can connect your product catalog to begin streaming your listings through. Your product listings will need to adhere with Pinterest's feed ingestion formats, which you can learn about here, and that connection will maintain the information stream between the two platforms.

The integration will mean that your product Pins will include accurate, up-to-date information on pricing and availability, while you'll also get a new 'Shop' tab on your Pinterest profile to further showcase your products.

Pinterest has seen a significant upswing in shopping interest of late, with engagement on shoppable Product Pins increasing by 44% amid the COVID-19 lockdowns. Part of the reason for this is that Pinterest enables users to support small businesses, many of whom are struggling at present, while Pinterest also acts as a sort of digital shopping mall, replacing IRL browsing for users.

Pinterest is also seeing solid growth momentum overall, and as it further refines its usage towards eCommerce and browsing/shopping, that audience is increasingly looking to find things to buy, straight away, which could make this a worthy consideration for many Shopify merchants.

The updated Pinterest app for Shopify is now available for Shopify users in the U.S. and Canada. Availability will be expanded to more regions in the coming weeks.