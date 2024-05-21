Pinterest Shares Report Into Gen Z User Trends

If you’re looking to get a better handle on the interests of Gen Z, there’s one platform that you should turn to: Pinterest.

Okay, maybe not, but according to Pinterest, it is becoming a bigger focus for young, shopping-ready audiences:

“From self-exploration to shopping lists, Gen Z is increasingly turning to Pinterest. In fact, they’re our fastest growing audience, making up more than 40% of our global monthly users. And they’re even more engaged than other generations, searching and saving at higher rates.”

So while Instagram, TikTok and Snap are likely to see the highest rates of Gen Z usage, Pinterest trends are also worth noting, with more than 200 million young users now coming to the platform every month.

To provide some more context on this, Pinterest has published a new Gen Z trends report, which highlights the key elements of interest among younger users in the app.

You can check out Pinterest’s full “It’s a Gen Z World” world report here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

The main findings of the report are broken down into six key lessons for marketers:

“Appear when they search”

Pinterest advises that brands should optimize their descriptions for search trends. You can learn more about emerging Pin search trends via Pinterest Trends

“Build traction for transactions”

Pinterest says that people are 7x more likely to purchase a product that they previously saved on Pinterest. As such, marketers should look to include CTAs with a view to downstream behaviors.

“Make it shoppable”

Pinterest says that 63% of weekly Gen Z Pinners are ‘always shopping’. As such, marketers should look to provide easy ways for Pinners to go from browsing to action from their Pins.

“Stay ahead of the trends”

Pinterest says that trends are always changing among younger consumer groups, with Gen Z users “constantly on the hunt for new looks and personas to try on”.

As such, marketers need to stay up to date with the latest shifting interests.

Again, Pinterest Trends can be a great guide on this front.

“Connect them to culture”

Pinterest advises brands to take note of key cultural events, like film releases and festivals, and create content themed to the related trends.

“Don’t forget the people shopping for them”

Finally, Pinterest also notes that many Pinners are also shopping for Gen Z, so you’re not just targeting this audience direct.

“Pinterest reaches a lot of the people who might be supporting or buying for Gen Z - over half of US mums, for example. These are the types of people who have considerable buying power, so remember to consider them in your broader plans for Gen Z.”

Pinterest advises that marketers should look to highlight key trends to older audiences, by showcasing what’s popular among young audiences.

These are some valuable insights, which could help you target and refine your Pin marketing campaigns. I mean, it mostly boils down to “be aware of trends” and “make it easy to shop”, but there are some specific notes in here which could refine your approach.

And there’s even more information in the full report, which you can read for yourself here.