Pinterest Publishes 2026 Trend Predictions Report

Published Dec. 9, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

What will be the big trends to watch in 2026?

Today, Pinterest has released its annual “Pinterest Predicts” report, which looks at all the big shifts that Pinterest is seeing, based on in-app activity and internal analysis.

The report identifies 21 trends that the Pinterest team expects to become major shifts in the next year. And in the past, Pinterest’s predictions have proven accurate, with 88% of its predictions going on to become bigger trends.

So if you want to get a handle on what’s coming next, and what you might want to factor into your 2026 planning, it’s worth checking out the full report.

Pinterest’s 2026 trend report includes overviews of each trend, including a brief explainer of the topic, key search trend notes based on Pin activity, and images to illustrate the various elements.

Pinterest Predicts 2026

That could give you additional inspiration for your approach, by understanding how each of these trends is likely to manifest in the next year.

Pinterest Predicts 2026

In addition to the trend notes, Pinterest has also published a brand guide to help marketers understand how they can action these trends within their own content approaches.

Pinterest Predicts 2026

The 24-page guide includes a heap of brand tips and pointers, including case study notes on how brands have previously incorporated Pin trends.

Pinterest Predicts 2026

There’s a heap to take in here, and it’s worth taking a look through these trend predictions to see if anything stands out to you as something that may be of benefit for your business. Because if there is something that resonates, it could play a significant role in boosting your brand marketing efforts in the next year.

You can check out the full Pinterest Trends 2026 report here.

