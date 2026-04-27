Pinterest launches connected TV ad placement via tvScientific

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Pinterest announced the first step in its expanded connected TV push via tvScientific, with Pinterest ad partners now able to extend their campaigns to consumers’ home TV sets through enhanced CTV placement.

Pinterest acquired tvScientific in December. The performance ad platform is specifically designed for connected TV sets via streaming content, and Pinterest advertisers will now have the capacity to expand their promotions via these ad spots.

As explained by Pinterest: “tvScientific by Pinterest is the first ad platform to offer direct access to Pinterest’s high-intent audiences for CTV campaigns. Advertisers can use Pinterest’s commercial intent signals to reach audiences across premium inventory on the biggest screen in the house, while also leveraging tvScientific's AI-powered optimization technology.”

These enhanced placements and targeting options could be a powerful complement to Pin campaigns. “On average, when tvScientific AI is enriched with Pinterest’s high-intent signals, it leads to a +27% increase in outcomes driven per $100 in spend, with purchases up +65%,” Pinterest said.

Indeed, given the popularity of streaming, which now rivals traditional TV as an entertainment medium, this could be a valuable consideration for Pinterest partners, providing all-new opportunities to showcase relevant promotions.

“Last year, CTV ad spend reached $32.45 billion in the United States and is expected to surpass linear TV ad spending, to more than $45 billion by 2028,” Pinterest added.

Early results from Pinterest ad partners have highlighted the potential. For example, Pinterest said that consumer electronics company LG drove a 73% increase in unique households reached because of its access to Pinterest audiences, as well as its expanded reach via CTV.

As such, the new Pinterest/tvScientific placement opportunities could hold significant potential, offering broader reach to audiences on their TV sets and devices.