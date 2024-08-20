Pinterest Shares Rising Trends and Searches in the App

Looking to get a handle on the latest fashion and beauty trends of the season?

This will help. Today, Pinterest has published its latest trend update, which provides insights into the key fashion, beauty and food trends heading into fall.

And with Pinterest being a leading platform for product discovery, this could help to guide your marketing and promotions, by highlighting where interests are shifting this season.

First off, on fall fashion, Pinterest says that laying is in for the colder months.

As per Pinterest:

“This fall, nature-inspired patterns and mixed-proportion layering take center stage. People are making bold statements with leopard print denim and camouflage, and adding volume with puffer skirts and oversized coats.”

Here are some of the top fashion searches that are trending in the app:

Leopard print jeans (up 2990% in search volume)

Camouflage outfit (+2295%)

Balloon skirt outfit (+1765%)

Jersey with skirt outfit (+2000%)

Puff skirt outfit (+1015%)

In terms of beauty trends, “Bow nail designs” are seeing a big increase (+2220%), as are “Honey brown curls” in hair fashion (+7770%), as well as “Cherry blonde” looks (+6300%).

On the home décor front, “green home décor” is gaining momentum (+2670%), as are “cozy sunrooms” (+930%) and “air purifying plants” (+850%).

On the food side, “pistachio butter” is having a moment (+240%), along with “ginger spice” (+240%) and “okra water” (+470%).

And finally, on hobbies, searches for “small bead bracelet ideas” are up 2000%, along with “thread bracelet color combos” (+705%), while “crochet bow bag” is seeing a heap more queries (+975%).

There’s some valuable insight here, which could help to guide your marketing. Of course, you can also look up more niche specific Pin trends at any time by using Pinterest’s Trends search tool.

But as a general overview, this could help to get you thinking about your fall marketing plan, and what’s of interest right now.

You can check out Pinterest’s full fall trends overview here.