Pinterest shares tips on how to utilize its AI-powered ad options

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Pinterest has shared some new tips on how to get the most out of its artificial intelligence powered Performance+ campaigns, which it says are driving significant improvements in results for many ad partners.

Originally launched in October 2024, Pinterest’s Performance+ campaigns essentially utilize machine learning and internal user knowledge to automate the entire campaign process, including creative, targeting and budgeting, if the advertiser chooses.

Having access to the platform’s full engagement and user response data helps Pinterest’s Performance+ system drive results, and Pinterest says that brands that use its fully automated system are seeing improved performance.

As per Pinterest: “In internal tests, advertisers who used Pinterest Performance+ campaigns saw a 10%+ improvement in CPC and CPA compared to traditional campaign setups, as automation leaned into the combinations of creatives, audiences and placements that actually delivered.”

In order to help others tap into this, Pinterest said that marketers should bundle all of its performance tools into their campaigns, including bidding, budgets, targeting and creative signals. “That structure gives Pinterest Performance+ the best chance to learn quickly and find incremental gains you might miss with traditional setups,” Pinterest said.

Pinterest also noted that Performance+ campaigns default to a proven setup that’s aligned to your objectives, which is another element that marketers should lean into. “Consolidated ad groups, broad targeting where it makes sense and clean, full‑funnel structures,” Pinterest said, will ensure optimal ad performance through reliance on its AI system.

So, essentially, Pinterest is advising that advertisers should put their trust in its automated ad options, as they will be better at finding relevant market segments, and matching campaigns to the best performing structures.

Pinterest has suggested that marketers should A/B test Performance+ against their usual campaign approach to see which generates better results, then look to double down on its automated tools from there.

It’s another consideration for Pin marketing, which could help to streamline and improve campaign performance.