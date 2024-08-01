Reddit Acquires Memorable AI To Improve Ad Performance

Reddit’s taking another step to improve its ad tools, with the acquisition of Memorable AI, which uses AI and machine learnings processes to analyze human reactions and create more effective ads in-line with a broader range of elements.

As per the above, Memorable AI uses a range of ad response factors to build its models, which then enables its system to provide more effective guidance on what makes ads work and how you can boost your campaign performance.

And now, these models will be built into Reddit’s ad targeting process, in order to improve Reddit campaign engagement.

As per Reddit:

“Through this acquisition, Reddit advertisers will have access to Memorable AI’s best-in-class tools to enhance their campaign planning and drive higher performance. As we integrate Memorable into our ad stack, our partners will be able to see performance benefits from creative insights from previous ads, better creative effectiveness, and automation that guides their creative towards maximum performance and return on ad spend.”

Reddit says that Memorable AI’s process has “the deepest understanding of the interplay between ad creative and media impact,” which will now enable Reddit advertisers to plan and action increasingly effective marketing programs.

It seems like a good acquisition, and with Reddit working to maximize its ad opportunities as a newly listed public company, now is a good time for the platform to build upon it ad tools and provide more ways for marketers to connect with its engaged subreddit communities.

It’ll be interesting to see how Memorable’s tools fortify Reddit’s existing ad system, and how its AI systems are able to evolve based on Reddit data, which could lead to more valuable and powerful ad campaigns.

Reddit’s also recently launched updated Conversation Ads, along with Lead Gen Ads to build out its ad offerings.

These updates, along with improved targeting, could make Reddit ads a more valuable consideration for the upcoming holiday season.