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Reddit campaigns drive performance on and off the platform

New data from the app showed that Reddit ads had a halo effect and impacted promotional reach across multiple surfaces.

Published June 15, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Reddit shared new research into the effectiveness of its ad platform for media and entertainment advertisers. A study conducted by TransUnion showed that Reddit ads generated an average $6.85 ROAS for media and entertainment advertisers.

Reddit entertainment ads

The study, which looked at U.S. media and entertainment campaigns from Q1 2023 to Q4 2025, also found that Reddit campaigns had a halo effect for other campaign elements, amplifying the performance of expanded promotions across other surfaces.

Reddit entertainment ads

As per Reddit: “Reddit is not just where people talk about what they have already seen. It is where they decide what to watch next. In a world flooded with algorithmic recommendations, 82% of redditors say they trust human opinions over AI summaries when making entertainment decisions. That human signal matters because these are active decision-makers looking for real perspective before they commit their time and attention.”

Accompanying data from Samba showed that Reddit ads also drove an average 18% incremental tune-in lift across both linear and streaming platforms.

“And once viewers arrived, they stayed,” Reddit said. “Households exposed to Reddit ads watched a median of 106 minutes of content, 15% more than the competitive benchmark.”

The data underlined the potential of Reddit in powering entertainment promotions. It also showed how the platform can drive expanded conversation and broader influence.

With AI chatbots increasingly using Reddit as a key source of information, that influence may be expanding even more. This is especially true as more people turn to ChatGPT and similar tools to assist in discovery.

It’s a worthy consideration either way, with the data showing that Reddit conversations not only drive response in the app, but can also reach other platforms and users.

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