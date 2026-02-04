 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Reddit Expands Beta Testing of Reminder Ads

Published Feb. 4, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager

A quick reminder that you can use Reddit’s Reminder Ads for upcoming product launches and events, with Reddit currently beta testing its Reminder Ads with a selection of ad partners.

Reddit initially launched Reminder Ads for its “Ask Me Anything” sessions early last year, but it’s since expanded its reminder prompts to more promotion types, with all brand awareness and traffic objective campaigns now eligible for reminder prompts.

Reddit reminder ads

As you can see in these examples, Reddit’s Reminder Ads come with a “Remind Me” CTA button, which, when tapped, will opt that user into a push notification for your launch/event/announcement on the day of the event. Users who tap the CTA will also get a reminder message in their inbox as well.

So there are a couple of opportunities for re-engagement and promotion, all tied to a single campaign.

As explained by Reddit:

Nudge redditors to your product launch, game release, or ticket sale date. Use Reddit reminder ads to increase awareness of your event, drive timely engagement with notifications, and track interest with reporting metrics.

In terms of metrics, Reddit says that its engaged clicks campaign data will display the total number of users who have opted in to your reminders, including those who later chose to opt out.

Which could provide more insight into the effectiveness of your promotion, and how your ads are generating engaged (or not) response.

It’s an interesting option to consider, adding another way to utilize Reddit ads to promote major events or launches, with the added kick of that extra awareness through reminder prompts.

And with more people turning to Reddit to glean information on various products, it could be worth considering your Reddit ad options, and Reminder ads are another tool in its growing arsenal of promotional options.

You can learn more about Reddit’s Reminder Ads here.

Filed Under: Social Marketing

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
SeniorMatch Launches Video Chat to Enhance Online Dating for Adults 50+
From SeniorMatch.com
January 29, 2026
SeniorMatch.com logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Marketing
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2026 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.