Reddit Expands Beta Testing of Reminder Ads

A quick reminder that you can use Reddit’s Reminder Ads for upcoming product launches and events, with Reddit currently beta testing its Reminder Ads with a selection of ad partners.

Reddit initially launched Reminder Ads for its “Ask Me Anything” sessions early last year, but it’s since expanded its reminder prompts to more promotion types, with all brand awareness and traffic objective campaigns now eligible for reminder prompts.

As you can see in these examples, Reddit’s Reminder Ads come with a “Remind Me” CTA button, which, when tapped, will opt that user into a push notification for your launch/event/announcement on the day of the event. Users who tap the CTA will also get a reminder message in their inbox as well.

So there are a couple of opportunities for re-engagement and promotion, all tied to a single campaign.

As explained by Reddit:

“Nudge redditors to your product launch, game release, or ticket sale date. Use Reddit reminder ads to increase awareness of your event, drive timely engagement with notifications, and track interest with reporting metrics.”

In terms of metrics, Reddit says that its “engaged clicks” campaign data will display the total number of users who have opted in to your reminders, including those who later chose to opt out.

Which could provide more insight into the effectiveness of your promotion, and how your ads are generating engaged (or not) response.

It’s an interesting option to consider, adding another way to utilize Reddit ads to promote major events or launches, with the added kick of that extra awareness through reminder prompts.

And with more people turning to Reddit to glean information on various products, it could be worth considering your Reddit ad options, and Reminder ads are another tool in its growing arsenal of promotional options.

You can learn more about Reddit’s Reminder Ads here.